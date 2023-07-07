July 6 was the hottest day ever recorded as Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday. According to data from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, which utilises satellite data and computer simulations to assess the global climate, the average temperature of the planet reached 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius). This surpasses the previous records set on Tuesday and equalled on Wednesday at 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius). World's Hottest Day: July 3 Hottest Day Globally Ever Recorded, Say Climate Scientists.

World's Hottest Day:

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit, 17.23 degrees Celsius. https://t.co/1sOlm9QXcR — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2023

July 6 Hottest Day Globally

Thursday was the world's hottest day ever recorded with a global average temperature of 17.23°C (63.01°F); third time record has been broken this week - CCI pic.twitter.com/zccFHSrSxq — BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2023

