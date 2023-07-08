The past five days are now the hottest ever recorded days in terms of global temperature worldwide. The development comes after July 6 was recorded as the hottest day ever as Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday. The hottest days ever recorded were between July 3 to July 7. As per a tweet by BNO, the Top 5 hottest days on record across the globe were on Thursday when the temperature was 17.23 degrees Celsius, Friday (17.20 degrees Celsius), Wednesday (17.18 degrees Celsius), Tuesday (17.18 degrees Celsius) and Monday (17.01 degrees celsius.). World's Hottest Day: July 6 Hottest Day Globally Ever Recorded, Earth’s Average Temperature Sets New Record High for Third Time This Week.

Past five Days Are Now the Hottest Ever Recorded

BREAKING: The past five days are now the hottest ever recorded in terms of global temperature — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 8, 2023

Top 5 Hottest Days on Record

Top 5 hottest days on record, worldwide: 1. Thursday (17.23°C) 2. Friday (17.20°C) 3. Wednesday (17.18°C) 4. Tuesday (17.18°C) 5. Monday (17.01°C) — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2023

