After a month's wait, the F1 championship is back on track. The 14th round of the 2022 F1 season will be held in Belgium, on one of the most iconic tracks ever. The Spa-Francorchamps will be hosting its 56th world championship race in the coming Belgium GP. The race is scheduled for August 28, (Sunday) at 6:30 pm (IST) and the qualifiers will be held on August 27 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm(IST). The previous year's race was conquered by the Dutchman, Max Verstappen, and will be expecting home support as he heads into the Belgium GP. F1 Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen Wins After Ferrari Strategy Blunder.

The race will be taking place through 20 turns for 44 laps. The Spa-Francorchamps is home to some of the most breathtaking turns such as La Source, Radillion, Stavelot, etc. After the last year's race, the rack has gone under renovation for 80 million euros. They have added gravel traps at six more turns and resurfaced the track with modern asphalt to increase the grip strength. Hence there will be a level of traction maintained even in the worst conditions.

The Dutchman will be entering the race while sitting at the top of the leader board and 20 points clear of Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc. The woeful mistake from the Ferrari’s pit cost Leclerc his first position and finished 10th in the race. Whereas the Dutchman who started his race in 10th place emerged victorious after exceptional driving and seizing the opportunity after Ferrari’s mistake. He was followed by the Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the second and third place of the podium respectively.

2022 F1 BELGIAN GP TIME SCHEDULE

Date Event Time (IST) Time (Local) Saturday 27 August Practice 3 04:30 pm-05:30 pm 13:00-14:00 Saturday 27 August Qualifying 07:30 pm-08:30 pm 16:00-17:00 Sunday 28 August Race 06:30 pm 15:00

As the Spa-Francorchamps once again ready to test the drivers, the Belgium GP will be underway this weekend. Even after a handful of unfortunate events previously in the season, Charles Leclerc is highly motivated for the race and confident that the championship is still up for grabs. His rival will be aiming to defend his title at Belgium GP and increase the gap margin between the two of them.

2022 F1 BELGIAN GP LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST IN INDIA

The 2022 Belgian GP will be broadcast entirely in India by Star Sports Network. Apart from the main race, practice and qualifying race will be telecast live in India on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. The live streaming online of the Belgian Grand Prix will be available on Hotstar mobile app and website.

