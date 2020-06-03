AJ Styles Wishes to Face The Undertaker Again at WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One Reveals at ‘After The Bell’ Podcast

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

AJ Styles, who is currently signed to the SmackDown brand of WWE has recently made a revelation to Corey Graves on 'After The Bell' podcast that he wishes to face The Undertaker again at WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One faced The Deadman in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles was buried alive in that match by The Undertaker at the flagship event of WWE. It was indeed one of the best matches of the evening where The Undertaker appeared in his American Badass gimmick. WWE Raw June 1, 2020 Results and Highlights: Rey Mysterio Retires? Son Dominik Vows Revenge Against Seth Rollins; Drew McIntyre Defeats MVP.

The Undertaker not only buried AJ Styles in that match but also thrashed his allies Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Currently, Gallows and Anderson have been released from their WWE contract due to the budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted at the end of The OC faction whose leader was AJ Styles. AJ Styles now has his eyes on WWE Intercontinental title, as he will face Daniel Bryan for Intercontinental Championship in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

AJ Styles was asked at 'After The Bell' podcast that whether he would like to face The Undertaker again. In reply, 'The Phenomenal One' said that if there’s an opportunity, he would love to face The Phenom in another WrestleMania match. Meanwhile, WWE Network is showcasing documentary on the life and career of The Undertaker which is titled as 'The Last Ride'.

A Glimpse From The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match

AJ Styles so far has held the United States title and even WWE Championship belt in his era at WWE. It will be interesting to see how he will fight against Bryan to win Intercontinental title which has been vacated by Sami Zayn as he underwent wisdom teeth removal operation.