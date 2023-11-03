After an electrifying outing in Hangzhou at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian archers would aim to stamp their authority once again as they go up against some of Asia's best in the Asian Archery Championships 2023, which gets underway in Bangkok, Thailand. India's archery contingent bagged nine medals in Hangzhou. As a matter of fact, archery was the one discipline among many others where India managed to stamp its authority at the Asian Games 2023. Top archers like Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur will be in action as they hope to assert India's dominance at the event. Sheetal Devi, India's 16-Year-Old Armless Archer Who Won Three Medals at Asian Para Games 2023, Narrates Her Inspiring Story of Triumphing Over Adversity (Watch Video).

This event is a very important one for the athletes as the Paris Olympics 2024 Quotas are on offer here. A total of 16 archers have been picked from the Indian contingent but they will face some stiff competition from the archers from South Korea, China and Mongolia for the podium finishes. Let us take a look at some of the details of this event.

Asian Archery Championships 2023 Venue and Date

The Asian Archery Championships 2023 start from November 5 (Sunday) and will be contested till November 9 (Thursday). The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. India Win 100 Medals in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, Achieve Feat for the First Time in Asiad History.

Asian Archery Championships 2023 Schedule

Date Event Time (in IST) November 5 Men’s Recurve Qualification Round 6:30 AM November 5 Women’s Recurve Qualification Round 11:30 AM November 6 Women’s Compound Qualification Round 6:30 AM November 6 Men’s Compound Qualification Round 6:30 AM November 6 Women’s recurve 1/48, men’s compound 1/24, women’s compound 1/24 11:45 AM November 6 Men’s Recurve 1/48 1:00 PM November 6 Men’s Recurve, Women’s Recurve Team Events 2:00 PM November 7 Men’s Recurve 1/24 Event 6:45 AM November 7 Women’s Recurve 1/24 Event 7:45 AM November 7 Men’s Recurve 1/6, Women’s Recurve 1/6 8:45 AM November 7 Mixed Recurve Team 1/2 9:45 AM November 7 Men’s Compound 1/16, Women’s Compound 1/16 Events 11:30 AM November 7 Mixed Compound 1/8 Event 12:45 PM November 7 Mixed Recurve 1/8 Event 1:10 PM November 7 Mixed Recurve 1/4, Mixed Compound 1/4 Events 1:35 PM November 7 Mixed Recurve 1/2, Mixed Compound 1/2 2:30 PM November 7 Mixed Recurve Bronze Medal Match, Mixed Compound Bronze Medal Match 2:25 PM November 8 Men’s Recurve 1/8, Women’s Recurve 1/8, Men’s Compound 1/8, Women’s Compound 1/8 6:45 AM November 8 Men’s Recurve 1/4, Women’s Recurve 1/4, Men’s Compound 1/4, Women’s Compound 1/4 Event 7:30 AM November 8 Men’s Recurve 1/2, Women’s Recurve 1/2, Men’s Compound 1/2, Women’s Compound 1/2 8:10 AM November 8 Men’s Recurve Bronze Medal match, Women’s Recurve Bronze medal match, Men’s Compound bronze medal match, Women’s Compound bronze medal match 8:50 AM November 8 Women’s Recurve team 1/8, Men’s Compound team 1/8 10:45 AM November 8 Women’s Recurve team 1/4, Men’s Compound team 1/4 11:15 AM November 8 Men’s Recurve 1/8 Event 12:00 PM November 8 Men’s Recurve team 1/4, Women’s Compound team 1/4 12:30 PM November 8 Men’s Recurve Team 1/2, Women’s Compound team 1/2, Women’s Recurve team 1/2, Men’s Compound team 1/2 12:15 PM November 8 Men’s Recurve team bronze medal match, Women’s Compound Team bronze medal match, Women’s Recurve Team bronze medal match, Men’s Compound team bronze medal match 1:45 PM November 9 Women’s Recurve gold medal match 7:30 AM November 9 Men’s Recurve gold medal match 7:50 AM November 9 Women’s Recurve team gold medal match 8:10 AM November 9 Men’s Recurve team gold medal match 8:35 AM November 9 Mixed Recurve team gold medal match 9:00 AM November 9 Women’s Compound gold medal match 11:30 AM November 9 Men’s Compound gold medal match 11:50 AM November 9 Women’s Compound team gold medal match 12:10 PM November 9 Men’s Compound team gold medal match 12:35 PM November 9 Mixed Compound team gold medal match 1:00 PM

India's Squad at Asian Archery Championships 2023

Men's Compound Team: Priyansh, Pravin Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Bhalchandra

Women's Compound Team: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar

Women's Recurve: Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Tisha Punia, Bhajan Kaur

Men's Recurve: Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Tushar Shelke, Dhiraj Bommadevara

Asian Archery Championships 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Unfortunately, the Asian Archery Championships 2023 live telecast will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can watch live streaming of the medal matches in the Asian Archery Championships 2023 on Olympics.com's official website.

India had bagged a total of seven medals which included one gold, four silver and two bronze medals inthe last edition. The first edition of the Asian Archery Championships took place in Kolkata and the latest one, in 2021, was hosted in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.

