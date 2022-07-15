Yonex Taipei Open 2022 is going to be held from 19 July (Tuesday) to 24 July (Sunday) next week. The tournament, which was started from the year 1980, was postponed last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the shuttlers would be delighted after the event's return this year, even with a larger frame. The Taipei Open 2022 would be organized at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium by Chinese Taipei Badminton Association. The 39th edition of the badminton tournament would welcome more than 200 players across the world in different categories. Indians especially Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Sai Prateek would aim to end their campaign on a high note. Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori, Singapore Open 2022, Badminton Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details of Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Coverage

List of Indian Badminton Players in Taipei Open 2022:

Name Category Kiran George Men’s Singles Priyanshu Rajawat Men’s Singles Parupalli Kashyap Men’s Singles Mithun Manjunath Men’s Singles Chirag Sen Men’s Singles Subhankar Dey Men’s Singles S Shankar Muthusamy Subramanian Men’s Singles (Q-R1) Harshit Agarwal Men’s Singles (Q-R1) Smith Toshniwal Women’s Singles (Q-R1) Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli Women’s Singles (Q-R1) Saina Nehwal Women’s Singles Samiya Imad Farooqui Women’s Singles Malvika Bansod Women’s Singles Tanya Hemanth Women’s Singles Ishaan Bhatnagar & Sai Pratheek Men’s Doubles Krishna Prasad Garga & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala Men’s Doubles P.S. Ravikrishna & Sankar Prasad Udayakumar Men’s Doubles Arun George & Rohan Kapoor Men’s Doubles Mr Arjun & Dhruv Kapila Men’s Doubles Tanisha Crasto & Shruti Mishra Women’s Doubles Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto Mixed Doubles

Almost 26 Indian badminton players would participate in the upcoming Yonex Taipei Open 2022, starting from July 19. This event is the 15th tournament of the 2022 BWL World Tour. In the Men's Singles category, India could hope for titles from Parupalli Kashyap and Chirag Sen, who have proved themselves in major tournaments before. For Saina Nehwal, the Indian badminton legend would look for top honours here in Taipei. The total prize money of the tournament is $500000, with Singles' winners would take $37,500 home with them while Doubles' champions would get $39,500. For India, the unfortunate news is, their champion shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth would not feature in 2022 Taipei Open. Indian shuttlers are currently competing in Singapore Open.

