Saina Nehwal is set to take on Aya Ohori in the women's singles quarter-final clash at Singapore Open 2022. The match has a tentative start time of after 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Voot Select app.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)