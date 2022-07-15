Saina Nehwal is set to take on Aya Ohori in the women's singles quarter-final clash at Singapore Open 2022. The match has a tentative start time of after 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Voot Select app.

