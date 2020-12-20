Continuing on its trend of reacting on latest happenings, Amul topical dedicated its latest doodle to India’s shambolic performance in the first Test match against Australia. Amul shared a special caricature showing India’s dismal batting performance after Virat Kohli-led India were bundled for just 36 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket. The total is also seventh-lowest score in Test history Amul shared the special topical ad with the words “IND 36 allout” written in a board and an image of a small child trying to hide her face in shame. Why is Rohit Sharma Unavailable for Selection in India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG?

The caricature highlights the words “Adelaid low!” describing the humiliation India underwent at the venue and how it will torment the national side for years to come. A cricket stadium is seen in the backdrop with the black and white scorecard showing “IND 36 allout”. Amul captioned the post as “#Amul Topical: India collapses to lowest ever test score!” The ad also promotes the brand with a tagline “Amul Scores high everywhere!” Take a look at Amul's post. Under Virat Kohli, India Got Highest Test Score of 759 and Also Lowest Test Score of 36.

India Collapses to Lowest Test Score

India faced one of the worst nightmares at the Adelaide Stadium on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). They had started the day 62 runs ahead and with nine wickets in hand and with the prospect of batting for at least two of the remaining three days to knock Australia out. The country woke up early anticipating another step closer to a win and a lead in the Test series. But what unfolded was never before seen to this generation.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had come in as a night watchman after Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal, was out in the second over of the day and laid the motion for the nightmarish collapse. Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane were all out with the score still reading 15. India went from 15/1 at one stage to 15/5. Captain Kohli departed four runs later. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were out with India’s score on 26 runs and they folded eventually for 36.

Australia were set a 90-run target and they romped home with eight wickets in hand after just 21 overs. Joe Burns, who had struggled for form and had his place in question, scored an unbeaten half-century to lead his side to a win.

