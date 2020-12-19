India posted their lowest total in Test cricket after ending their second innings on 36/9 on day 3 of the first Test match against Australia. The visitors faced humiliation after a massive batting collapse in the first session of day 3 of the Test match. India’s innings came to end after Mohammed Shami retired hurt following a blow to his right arm off a bounder from Pat Cummins. Their total score of 36 is the lowest India have scored in an innings in their Test history overtaking the previous lowest score of 42 runs they scored against England in 1974. This is also the seventh-lowest score in Test cricket history. India’s Lowest Total in Test Cricket: Virat Kohli and Co. Breaks Infamous 46-Year Old Record After Being Restricted to 36.

New Zealand holds the record for the lowest score in Test cricket. They were bundled for 26 against England in 1955. Interestingly, four of the top five in the list belong to South Africa, who have been bowled out for 30 runs twice and once for 35 and 36 runs. Three of those four have come against England while they had bundled for 36 against Australia in Melbourne, 1932. Australia have the sixth-lowest score in Test cricket followed by India after their collapse in Adelaide. Take a look at the 10 lowest scores in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli Ends Year 2020 With No Century Across Formats in International Cricket.

Top 10 Lowest Scores/Totals in Test Cricket

Team Total Score Overs Run Rate Opposition Venue Test Match Date New Zealand 26 27.0 0.96 v England Auckland 25 Mar 1955 South Africa 30 18.4 1.63 v England Port Elizabeth 13 Feb 1896 South Africa 30 12.3 2.4 v England Birmingham 14 Jun 1924 South Africa 35 22.4 1.84 v England Cape Town 1 Apr 1899 South Africa 36 23.2 1.54 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932 Australia 36 23.0 1.56 v England Birmingham 29 May 1902 India 36 21.2 1.68 v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 Ireland 38 15.4 2.42 v England Lord's 24 Jul 2019 New Zealand 42 39.0 1.07 v Australia Wellington 29 Mar 1946 Australia 42 37.3 1.66 v England Sydney 10 Feb 1888

India have the same total as South Africa and Australia but are lower in the list due to their slightly better run-rate. This, however, is their lowest Test score in the history of Test cricket. This is also the third time India have failed to breach the 100-run mark against Australia in Test matches.

