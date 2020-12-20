India and Australia meet in the second Test of the four-match series from December 26 onwards. The Boxing Day Test will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India will be without their regular captain Virat Kohli, who will fly back to home for paternity leave, and thus Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma is in Australia but he won’t be replacing Kohli in the second Test. Rohit, who has been named in the Indian squad for third and fourth Test, is unavailable for selection in the second Test at MCG. Fans Want Rohit Sharma Back in Team After India Slump to Their Lowest Test Total Ever (See Reactions).

Rohit, who was nursing a hamstring injury, reached Australia on December 16 and in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the cricket will have to spend 14 days in quarantine. Rohit’s quarantine period is likely to end on December 29 and by that time India will be locked in the second Test at MCG. And that’s the reason, the right-handed opening batsman is unavailable for Boxing Day Test. Rohit Sharma Shares Selfie From ‘Day One’ of Quarantine in Australia.

Rohit, who missed the One-Day International (ODI) and T20I series, will be available for third and fourth Test only. The third Test between India and Australia starts on January 07 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The last Test will take place from January 15 onwards at The Gabba on Brisbane. India currently trail the four-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test at Adelaide Oval by eight wickets. India were bowled out for just 36 in their second innings. It is India's lowest Test total now.

