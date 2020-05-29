After Chahal TV, Opener Mayank Agarwal to Host ‘Open Nets’ Segment on bcci.tv; Ishant Sharma to Feature in First Episode

Mayank Agarwal to Host ‘Open Nets’ Segment (Photo Credits: BCCI/ Instagram)

With the COVID-19 putting a pause on many major cricket activities all around the world, fans of the gentleman’s game are badly missing the contest between the bat and the ball. In the meantime, nevertheless, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be soon coming up with a show called 'Open nets with Mayank' which will be hosted by India’s star opener Mayank Agarwal. Well, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has already set the benchmark very high with his fun segment ‘Chahal TV’ and Agarwal will have the onus to perform upto the standards. Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma will feature in the first episode and the conversation of the two lads will surely entertain the fans. Yuzvendra Chahal Returns With Home Edition of ‘Chahal TV’ Amid Lockdown.

Just like Chahal TV, this show will also be telecasted on bcci.tv. The apex Indian cricket body took to its official Twitter account and shared the news with the fans. Cricket is one of the most popular sports around the world. Thus, the players can’t afford to be complacent for even a second on the field. However, in this show, the fans will be able to see the candid side and personality of their favourite stars. Also, many unknown on-field incidences are also likely to get unveiled on the chat show. So, the fans must be ready with their popcorns to witness the other side of their favourite star.

View Post:

Coming up soon on https://t.co/uKFHYdKZLG, our brand new show 'Open nets with Mayank' hosted by #TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket feat. @ImIshant 😎😎 Watch this space for more 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/G0h75Zy3a7 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, BCCI is also planning to resume the practice session of the Indian cricket team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.