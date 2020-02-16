Another Jasprit Bumrah in Making? Samrudh Kini, 8-Year Old Kid, Nails Yorker Replicating Indian Speedster’s Action (Watch Video)

Another Jasprit Bumrah in Making? (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best pacer going around and has rattled many prominent batting line-ups in his career so far. His record in international cricket is nothing but sensational and many budding fast bowlers will aim to replicate his heroics on the cricket field. However, Bumrah has a quite uncanny action and hence, copying his bowling style will take some beating. However, an 8-year old kid named Samrudh Kinin has managed to pull off the star bowler’s action. To add on that, the child also nailed a yorker in that bowling style and his video is doing the rounds of the internet. Jasprit Bumrah Bowls a Perfect In-Swinger During India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match (Watch Video).

The clip was shared by Samrudh’s father Sunil Kini who claimed that his son is the next ‘Jasprit Bumrah in making’ and he practices his yorkers daily. Well, the child certainly has a pretty decent yorker in his armoury and one can expect him to even get better with time. In the clip shared by Sunil, Samrudh can be seen releasing the bowl just like Bumrah and the delivery also foxed the batsman completely and his stumps were disturbed. Well, Bumrah himself would be amused by watching the kid’s ability and it will be interesting to see when the child will get to meet his idol.

Speaking of Jasprit Bumrah, the star pacer is currently in New Zealand and will be next seen in action during the two-match Test series starting from February 21. After a dismal outing in the ODI series, the right-arm fast bowler looked in good touch and will eye to put up some magnificent spells in the upcoming Test series.