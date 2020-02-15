Jasprit Bumrah Bowls a Perfect In-Swinger During India vs New Zealand Warm Up Match (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now Jasprit Bumrah has been in the eye of the storm after being wicketless for the first time in the ODI series. This invited him a lot of flak from the netizens and a few cricketing greats also were worried about the pacer’s lack of form. The pacer was trolled mercilessly on social media and his name became a top trend. Owing to going wicketless for the first time in three ODIs, he even lost his number one ODI ranking. But now, that could be a passé as Bumrah seems to have found his rhythm back. The pacer was seen bowling a more than perfect in-swinger. The video of the superb in-swinger went viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah Has Lost His Sheen? Twitterati React After Indian Pacer Goes Wicketless In ODI Series Against New Zealand.

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and men are playing a warm-up game against the team and Finn Allen was handling the batting duties. Bumrah bowled a fuller length delivery and the ball went on to hit the stumps. Bowling a total of 11 overs, the Mumbai Indians pacer went on to pick a couple of wickets. Check out the video of his bowling below

Jasprit Bumrah looking in his element.. absolute ripper to dismiss Allen. #NZX1vIND pic.twitter.com/mcrLF56qUI — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 15, 2020

Ahead of the Test match, this is quite good news for the Indian team. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets for the Indian team. India has won the five-game T20I series by 5-0 and lost the ODI series by 3-0