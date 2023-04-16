After a lot of waiting, Arjun Tendulkar has finally been given an opportunity to make his debut in the IPL. The young pacer, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has been working hard in domestic cricket and after rightfully awarded his debut, that too in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium. Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians outfit since 2021 but found it hard to break into the first team. And now, he has the opportunity to show his potential for the five-time champions in the Indian Premier League. Why Are Mumbai Indians Wearing MI Women’s WPL Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

The young bowler had moved to Goa from Mumbai to have more game time and impressed this season. He had a terrific debut season, scoring a hundred and taking 12 wickets in seven matches. His List A debut also came in the last season, where he bowled three overs. Junior Tendulkar was also trained by Yograj Singh, father of Indian cricket great Yuvraj Singh. Let us take a look at some quick facts about Arjun Tendulkar. How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of MI vs KKR Indian Premier League Match.

Arjun Tendulkar Quick Facts

#Arjun Tendulkar was born in Mumbai on September 24, 1999.

#Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler and is also pretty handy with the bat in hand.

#He made his First Class debut for Goa against Rajasthan on December 13, 2022.

#The 23-year-old scored a century on debut and and also took three wickets in the game that was drawn.

#He made his List A debut for Goa earlier on November 12, 2022.

#In 2021, Arjun Tendulkar made his T20 debut against Haryana, taking one wicket.

#He and father Sachin became the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League.

#In T20s, Arjun has 12 wickets in nine matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.60.

Impressive for Goa, now Arjun Tendulkar is ready to take his game up to another level with this IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. Having waited on the sidelines for a long time, young Arjun would look to make the most of this opportunity and impress one and all.

