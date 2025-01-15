Mumbai, January 15: Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry said the Australian team is eager to put together a complete performance with the bat ahead of their third and final women’s Ashes ODI against England, happening in Hobart on Friday. Australia have a 4-0 lead in the points-based women’s Ashes after their bowlers defended 180 against England on a difficult Junction Oval pitch, with Ellyse top-scoring via 60 off 74 balls. Australia Women Beat England Women By 21 Runs in AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025: Alana King, Ellyse Perry Shine As Hosts Take 2-0 Lead in Women's Ashes.

"The last couple of matches, both wickets we've played on have been quite conducive to spin and haven't been super easy. (But) there was probably an opportunity in both of those innings to be more positive at different times and put some pressure back on England."

"We've spoken about that, and this Friday is a great opportunity to come out and play as positively as we can. It's our last 50-over game in this multi-format series, and we want to put together a complete game."

"We'll have to have a look at the wicket, but I think (Bellerive) lends itself to some really positive cricket. We've played a lot of T20 here, whether it's been the Big Bash or internationals, and it's always high-scoring and a fast outfield," Ellyse was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au to reporters at Hobart airport.

She also said Australia will be having a look at their previous good batting performances, which propelled them to get series wins over India and New Zealand.

"We'll reflect on the last couple of games, but for us, there's been a style of play that we've been chasing the last little bit (and) we've spoken at length about that. There's been a real focus on the way we want to play, regardless of who we are playing. Friday is another opportunity to try and put a really good marker out there and play the roles individually and then as a team," she added.

