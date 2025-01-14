Australia Women managed to clinch a win from the jaws of defeat against England Women in the AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2025, coming out victorious by 21 runs, and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Spinner Alana King was the star performer, who claimed four wickets, while all-rounder Ellyse Perry dished out a sturdy 60. On Which Channel Women's Ashes 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Australia Women vs England Women Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Ask to bat first, Australia Women got to a solid start with openers adding 43 runs, before skipper Alyssa Healy fell for 29. Phoebe Litchfield followed suit, getting out on 29 as well. All-rounder Ellyse Perry held up one end of the pitch as other batters failed to get going, with Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey grabbing seven wickets between them. Perry struck a sturdy 60, ensuring Australia got past the 150-run mark. However, the side was eventually bundled out for 180.

Chasing a paltry 181, England Women were off to a poor start, losing both openers early, after which Natalie Scive-Brunt and skipper Heather Knight tied to consolidate. The pair had 41 runs before Ashleigh Garnder got rid of Knight for 18. Spinner Alana King also joined in the festivities and removed Sciver-Brunt for 35, which opened the floodgates. Wicket-keeper Amy Jones kept England Women in the hunt, but King snarred up wickets in a bundle and ensured that Australia were never behind the eight-ball. Australia Squads For Women's Ashes Series 2025 Announced: Alyssa Healy to Lead, Sophie Molineux to Miss Upcoming ODI and T20I Matches Against England.

Jones remained unbeaten on 47 as King with a four-wicket haul took Australia Women to a thrilling 21-run win, and a 2-0 lead in Women's Ashes 2025.

The third and final ODI will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on January 17 before both teams clash in a three-T20I series starting January 20.

