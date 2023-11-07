Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan are on a roll in the 2023 World Cup with three wins on the bounce, a feat that has helped them climb to 6th in the points table. Making it to the semis is still in their hands with two games remaining starting Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team has certainly come of age in comparison to their past showing in the World Cups and this is attributed to the growing rise of Aghan cricket with the players getting more exposure at the top level. Opponents Australia started the campaign with two losses but have turned their fortunes with five wins on the trot. Not many gave them a chance in the initial stages but now they are once again a force to reckon with. Australia versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 pm IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Steve Smith suffered from vertigo in the build-up to the game and may not be fit in time for the contest. Mitchell Marsh has rejoined the team and should play at number three with Travis Friend continuing to open. Another positive for Australia is that hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell has rejoined the team and should add stability in the middle order.

Afghanistan will likely opt for a spin-friendly bowling attack with Noor Ahmad likely to keep Naveen-ul-Haq out of the playing eleven. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran alongside Hashmatullah Shahidi are the batting stalwarts of the side. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have played a lot against these Australian players due to the T20 leagues and will not be much perturbed by the challenge ahead.

When is Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will take on Afghanistan in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match for both teams on November 7. The AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the AUS vs AFG match. Fans can hence watch live telecast of the Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the AUS vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Australia have the big game experience and should secure a key win here to make it to the next round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).