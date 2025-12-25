Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The 2025-26 Ashes series moves to its most iconic stage as Australia National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team face off in the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), beginning December 26. Having already retained the urn with a dominant 3-0 lead in the five-match series, the hosts will look to continue their winning streak in front of a massive Boxing Day crowd. England, meanwhile, enters the match seeking a crucial victory to salvage pride and secure points for the World Test Championship. Ashes 2025-26: Australia Announce Playing XII for Boxing Day Test, Steve Smith Replaces Pat Cummins as Captain.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 4th Test Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 4th Test Date December 26 Time 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar

How to Watch AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 4th Test Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have options to follow the Ashes action live:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team five-match Ashes Test series 2025-26. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Australia vs England 4th Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 4th Test match on the Star Sports Network channels. England Playing XI for Ashes 2025–26 4th Test vs Australia Announced: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson Set To Play At MCG, Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Series .

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 4th Test Team News and Key Players



Australia arrives in Melbourne following an 82-run victory in Adelaide. Despite their success, the hosts have been forced into changes due to injuries. Steve Smith returns to captain the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who remains sidelined. Australia has opted for an all-pace attack, with Jhye Richardson and Scott Boland expected to play key roles on what is traditionally a seam-friendly MCG surface.



England has also shaken up their lineup after failing to pass 300 in their first innings across the first three Tests. Jacob Bethell has been called up to make his debut at number three, replacing Ollie Pope. The tourists will also welcome back fast bowler Gus Atkinson, who replaces the injured Jofra Archer.

