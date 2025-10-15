After three consecutive losses, the Bangladesh women's national cricket team are set to face an unbeaten Australia women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Australia vs Bangladesh Women's ODI match is set to be the 17th fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This game is organized to be at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Australia Women Defeat India Women By 3 Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Her Side to Biggest Run Chase Ever in WWC History.

The AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 16. Ahead of this game, defending champions Australia have three wins and a match ending in no result in their four fixtures. They are currently placed second in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. Having featured in the same number of matches, Bangladesh have one win and three losses. The side currently ranks sixth out of eight teams.

AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy (AUS-W), Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Nigar Sultana (BAN-W)

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Sharmin Akhter (BAN-W)

All-Rounders: Shorna Akter (BAN-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Molineux (AUS-W), Megan Schutt (AUS-W).

Who Will Win AUS-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The Australia women's national cricket team are expected to trample the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in this ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. The defending champions have a much better squad and are probably in one of the finest forms in this tournament. Bangladesh on the other hand, have three back-to-back losses and low morale.

