Sydney Sixers have signed former Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league's history. Widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, Babar is set to bring his signature elegance, consistency, and match-winning prowess to the Sydney Sixers this summer. With over 10,000 international runs across all formats, the stylish right-hander has cemented his place as one of the most prolific and reliable players in world cricket.

Under BBL 15 rules, each club is permitted to pre-sign one international player ahead of the Draft, which is scheduled for June 19. A key figure in Pakistan’s national team for the past decade, Babar captained his country in all three formats from 2019 to 2024, leading Pakistan to the semi-final of the 2021 ICC World Cup and the final in 2022.

Renowned for his calm demeanour and consistency at the crease, Babar has remained a fixture among the world’s top-ranked batters in both ODI and T20I formats. He was named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, and crowned ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2022.

A record-breaker in his own right, Azam is the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 97 innings. With extensive franchise experience in the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic cricket, Azam brings a wealth of T20 knowledge and over 11,000 runs in the format to date.

In a major boost for the Big Bash League, the 30-year-old star will make his long-awaited BBL debut with the Sixers and is expected to be available for the entire tournament, including the finals.

Speaking about the opportunity to join the Sixers, Babar said, “I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season. It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan.”

Sixers General Manager, Rachael Haynes said the club was thrilled to secure a player of Babar’s quality.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Babar to the Sixers this summer. Babar’s resume speaks for itself. The skill, professionalism, and experience that he brings is of enormous value to our playing group and the news is obviously incredibly exciting for our fans.

“He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He’s not only a huge addition to our club, but to the league as a whole. The Sixers strive to be a destination club on the global stage – from playing at the iconic SCG to delivering world-class match day experiences and signing the top talent from around the world – and securing a player of Babar’s calibre only further strengthens that vision.

“We can’t wait to welcome Babar into our group later this year and we know our members and fans will be thrilled to see him in Sixers colours.”

