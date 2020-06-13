Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 04:36 PM IST
A+
A-
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly warned its employees from talking to media without permission. The cricket board has even threatened ‘suspension without pay’ in case critical information is leaked. According to a report in Indian Express, BCCI has sent an email order to its staff working at the Mumbai office, the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s office. Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?.

"It has been brought to our notice that some of the BCCI employees are going out in the media and giving interviews. This is against employees’ contract and poses risk of leaking out critical information of the organisation,” the email reads.

“It is expected that all of you, whether intentionally or unintentionally, who are leaking any critical information to the media or giving interview without permission from the office-bearers will address this situation immediately. If in future any current employee of BCCI, without prior permission, gives any kind of information to the media via any communication channel, they will have to face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension without pay and termination of employment,” the letter concludes. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’.

Interestingly, many BCCI officials have been giving interviews to media outlets regarding the possibility of holding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 this year. The order, which gags the employees from talking to media, could have come because of that. Meanwhile, BCCI is waiting for ICC’s decision on T20 World Cup 2020 after which it will be in a position to take a call on IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
BCCI BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Board of Control for Cricket in India ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ipl 2020 Jay Shah NCA
You might also like
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Dale Steyn Scared After Three Break-in Attempts at His Home Since Last Week, Asks Everyone to Stay Safe
Cricket

Dale Steyn Scared After Three Break-in Attempts at His Home Since Last Week, Asks Everyone to Stay Safe
Dilip Vengsarkar, Former BCCI Chief Selector, Reveals How Virat Kohli Earned His Place in the Indian Team
Cricket

Dilip Vengsarkar, Former BCCI Chief Selector, Reveals How Virat Kohli Earned His Place in the Indian Team
Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Speaks About Possibility of Conducting The Tournament This Year, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes to Share Their Excitement
Cricket

IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Speaks About Possibility of Conducting The Tournament This Year, Netizens Post Hilarious Memes to Share Their Excitement
Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts’
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts’
Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement