BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly warned its employees from talking to media without permission. The cricket board has even threatened ‘suspension without pay’ in case critical information is leaked. According to a report in Indian Express, BCCI has sent an email order to its staff working at the Mumbai office, the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s office. Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?.

"It has been brought to our notice that some of the BCCI employees are going out in the media and giving interviews. This is against employees’ contract and poses risk of leaking out critical information of the organisation,” the email reads.

“It is expected that all of you, whether intentionally or unintentionally, who are leaking any critical information to the media or giving interview without permission from the office-bearers will address this situation immediately. If in future any current employee of BCCI, without prior permission, gives any kind of information to the media via any communication channel, they will have to face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension without pay and termination of employment,” the letter concludes. Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’.

Interestingly, many BCCI officials have been giving interviews to media outlets regarding the possibility of holding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 this year. The order, which gags the employees from talking to media, could have come because of that. Meanwhile, BCCI is waiting for ICC’s decision on T20 World Cup 2020 after which it will be in a position to take a call on IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).