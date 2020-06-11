Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’

File picture of IPL trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

Sourav Ganguly has given a major update on the Indian Premier League 2020 and said that the BCCI is exploring the possibility of conducting the tournament behind closed doors. He further said that the fans, stakeholders, broadcasters, sponsors are looking forward to the tournament to happen this year. With the coronavirus hitting across the globe, the sporting schedules have gone for a toss. This obviously includes the IPL 2020 which was supposed to begin in March 2020 and then got rescheduled to April. But with the increasing number of cases the country had undergone a complete lockdown and the people were confined to their homes. IPL 2020 Can Happen in October-November if ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Is Postponed, Says BCCI Official.

This had an impact on the Indian Premier League 13. The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had revealed that they would suffer from the losses of Rs 4000 crore if the IPL is not conducted this year and thus is keen to organise the same. Not just the Indian players but also cricketers like Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, David Warner are quite keen on playing the IPL. Not very long ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner had said that he is willing to travel to India for the upcoming edition of the IPL and is looking forward to the tournament.

BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we're able to stage IPL this yr, even if it means playing in empty stadiums. Fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors & all stakeholders are looking forward to possibility of IPL being hosted this yr: BCCI President pic.twitter.com/qiNugrso4z — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Another one

BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we're able to stage IPL this yr, even if it means playing in empty stadiums. Fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors & all stakeholders are looking forward to possibility of IPL being hosted this yr: BCCI President pic.twitter.com/qiNugrso4z — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

It was widely reported that the BCCI is looking to conduct the 13th season of the Indian Premier League in October or November this year which the ICC still remains unsure about the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup which is to be hosted by Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).