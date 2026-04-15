The Chinnaswamy Stadium is prepared for a high-octane encounter as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the IPL 2026. For fans and players alike, the weather outlook for Wednesday, 15 April 2026, appears near-ideal, with meteorological data indicating a dry and uninterrupted contest. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

With the first ball scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, the primary tactical concern will shift from the threat of rain to the rising humidity and its impact on the second innings.

Bengaluru Weather Today: Temperature and Humidity Forecast

The daytime conditions in Bengaluru have been warm, reaching a high of 36°C. However, as evening approaches, the city’s characteristic pleasant weather is expected to take over. By the time of the toss at 7:00 PM, temperatures will settle around 27–28°C, eventually dropping to a comfortable 23°C late in the night. Who Is Mukul Choudhary? Know All About LSG Batter After His Match Winning Knock vs KKR in IPL 2026

The humidity is currently low at 22% during the day but is forecast to rise to approximately 31% as the match progresses. While this is relatively dry for a coastal city, the specific micro-climate of the Chinnaswamy often sees moisture levels spike after 9:00 PM.

Zero Rain Threat

Despite some pre-monsoon showers affecting other districts in Karnataka earlier this week, Bengaluru remains under a clear weather system.

Rainfall Chance: 0% during the day and a negligible 5% late at night. Sky Conditions: Sunny during the afternoon, transitioning to clear skies with periodic clouds in the evening. Wind Speed: A gentle breeze from the southeast at 5–7 mph is expected, which will not significantly impact the flight of the ball. Bengaluru Weather Live



The Dew Factor at Chinnaswamy

With clear skies and temperatures dropping toward the 23°C mark, the formation of dew is highly likely during the second innings. Ground staff have reportedly been using anti-dew sprays to mitigate the impact, but captains will still factor this into their decision at the toss.

A slippery ball typically makes it difficult for spinners to maintain their grip and for pacers to execute yorkers at the death. Given the short boundaries at this venue, any advantage provided by dew could make a chase of even 200+ runs feel manageable.

RCB vs LSG Match Details

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants (Match 23) Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) As the defending champions RCB look to maintain their strong form at home, the clear weather ensures that the 30,000-strong crowd will enjoy a full 40 overs of cricket without the need for umbrellas.



(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).