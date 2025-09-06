ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Canada national cricket team will face the Scotland national cricket team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Saturday. Scotland are leading the points table with 29 points from 23 matches. They have secured 13 victories and suffered seven losses with three no results. Canada, on the other hand, is placed fifth with 20 points to their name from an equal number of matches. Scotland Beat Nepal by Two Runs in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Richie Berrington, Michael Leask and Michael Jones Shine as SCO Secure Nail-Biting Victory.

The hosts have won nine matches and suffered 12 defeats. Two matches ended with no results for Canada. In their most recent meeting, in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-2027, Canada suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the rain-affected match.

Canada vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Canada vs Scotland Date Saturday, September 6 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, Canada Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Canada National Cricket Team will take on the Scotland National Cricket Team in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Saturday, September 6. The Canada vs Scotland match is set to be played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada, and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match in India. For Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth Rs 19 to watch the Canada vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 match.

