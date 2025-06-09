Scotland national cricket team secured a nail-biting two-run win over the Nepal national cricket team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 game on Sunday, June 8. Batting first, Scotland posted a strong 323-6 in 50 overs on the board. Opener Charlie Tear scored 68 off 65 deliveries. Captain Richie Berrington smashed a brilliant century before getting dismissed on 102 runs. Towards the end, Michael Leask slammed an unbeaten 92 on 62 deliveries that guided Scotland over the 300-run mark. With the ball, Karan KC and Dipendra Singh took two wickets apiece. While chasing, Bhim Sharki (73), Dipendra Singh Airee (56) and Sompal Kami (67) hammered fighting half-centuries as Nepal were bundled out for 321 runs and suffered a heartbreaking defeat. For Scotland, Michael Jones took a three-wicket haul. Safyaan Sharif and Michael Leask scalped two wickets each. Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

A Close Victory for Scotland

𝗔 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁… 🇳🇵 Scotland edge through with a 2-run win.#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/sUPFPtNAIi — CAN (@CricketNep) June 8, 2025

