June 25, 1983, is one day that is written in golden letters in the history of the Indian cricket.  On this day, Kapil Dev and men lifted the World Cup for the first time by beating West Indies by 43 runs. Held at the Lord's Cricket Stadium, the pictures and videos of the match still remain fresh in the archives of our memories. Suresh Raina and many other cricketers have remembered the golden day, but now even our IPL franchises like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings have posted tweets about the same on their social media pages. 1983 Cricket World Cup: Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and Other Indian Cricketer’s Remember Iconic Win on 37th Anniversary.

Kapil Dev's men were touted to the underdogs of the tournament and the world obviously did not even imagine of the Indian team carrying the coveted trophy back home. Even after years, the victory is still cherished by the fans and cricketers. The narration is so clear that it seems it was only yesterday that Kapil Dev won the World Cup. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and others.

Talking about the game, West Indies had the toss in their favour and they elected to field. The West Indies team bundled out Team India on 183 runs. But it was Madan Lal, Balvinder Sandhu and others who snapped wickets for India and restricted West Indies on 140 runs.

