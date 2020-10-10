Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take each other on in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Dubai on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). The teams have had contrasting competitions until now, with both teams playing very much against what was expected from them. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first. Chris Morris makes his debut for RCB this season. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Virat Kohli’s team have been fairly consistent this season but find themselves in the bottom half of the table due to a recent loss against Delhi Capitals and a poor net run-rate. However, Virat Kohli’s men will back themselves to get a win against an opposition they haven’t had much success against. Chennai Super Kings have lost four of their opening six games in the competition and need to find a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Chennai Super Kings Miss Fans Ahead of Their Dream11 IPL 2020 Fixture Against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dubai despite being one of the biggest stadiums in UAE, has produced some high-scoring games and looking at the firepower at the team’s disposal, it could once again be a run-fest. The temperatures will be in early 30 degrees and as the dew factor has not made a huge difference in Dubai, so bowlers will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome.

The two teams have met each other a total of 24 times in the Indian Premier League with the three-time champions holding the upper hand in head-to-head record. Chennai Super Kings have won this fixture 15 times compared to Bangalore’s eight wins. One game has ended in no result.

