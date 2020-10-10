Like most of the other IPL teams, even Chennai Super Kings is missing the full house it the stadium. Now ahead of their Dream11 IPL 2020 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the official account of the CSK posted a snap where the maddening crowd dressed in yellow supported the Chennai Super Kings. Most of the IPL games had witnessed have witnessed a full house so far and the supporters would cheer for their favourite teams from the stands. However, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions most of the sporting events across the globe are played behind the closed doors. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings Clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While a few events related to football do have the fans coming in, the stadium has an occupancy of about 30 per cent. It is quite strange for the players to play amid silent stadiums with no fans around. The Yellow Army is having quite a rough season in the IPL 2020 as they are placed on number six of the points table. The team will surely look forward to making a good comeback into the IPL 2020. Now let's have a look at the picture posted by the Chennai Super Kings.

View this post on Instagram Major missings. 💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Oct 9, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

The Chennai Super Kings will face the RCB at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed on number five of the IPL 2020 points table. The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will be conducted at 7.00 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).