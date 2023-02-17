New Delhi, Feb 17: BCCI's chief selector Chetan Sharma has resigned from his post following a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, where he shared internal information about the team and selection process, sources told IANS. According to sources, he sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it. Earlier, in a sting operation, the 57-year-old was heard saying that Indian players have their own doctors outside of cricket, who are always available for them. Chetan Sharma Alleges Indian Cricketers Take Injections to Prove Fitness in Video From Sting Operation.

"If they are fit for only 85%... they tell us to let them play but medical science doesn't clear them, this problem comes...the player wants to play, the player never refuses. But Like Bumrah, he was not even able to bow down then what will he do.. One or two such major injuries happen. "Otherwise even at 80%, these people...they are such scoundrels, they will silently go to the corner and take an injection and say that they are fit," Sharma allegedly said during a sting operation.

The chief selector also reportedly revealed that there was a huge clash of ego between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, which eventually led to the right-hander batter's ouster as the captain. Chetan Sharma Claims Virat Kohli Lied About Sourav Ganguly Asking Him to Reconsider T20I Captaincy Decision in Video of Sting Operation.

"When the player becomes a little big, he feels that he has become very big.. He has become bigger than the board. Then he feels that No one can do anything to him. He can't even bend my hair. Without me, cricket will stop in India. Has it ever happened? Many big ones came and went. Cricket remains the same. So, he tried to hit the President at that time," he was quoted as saying. "He (Virat) said... Sourav Ganguly had never said this to me (about re-considering the captaincy role). So it became a big issue. Either the President lied, or Virat is telling the truth. It became a big issue... then there was an uproar."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).