BCCI Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, in the viral video as part of a sting operation, claimed that Virat Kohli lied to the media about the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly asking him to reconsider his decision to relinquish T20I captaincy. Kohli had stated that the BCCI had accepted his decision to give up captaincy in the shortest format of the game and this was contradicted by Sharma, who said, "Sourav Ganguly said that think once, in a video conference. Virat might not have heard," adding, "Virat was lying. But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today." Kohli was unceremoniously removed as ODI skipper right before the South Africa tour, after which he decided to step down from Test captaincy. Chetan Sharma Caught in TV Sting Operation Controversy, BCCI Chairman of Selectors Makes Shocking Revelations About Indian Cricketers.

Chetan Sharma Claims Virat Kohli Lied

