While Chris Lynn is currently busy playing the Caribbean Premier League 2019-20, he has a piece of news from back home that left him beaming from ear-to-ear. Lynn’s mother has beaten cancer and has become hale and hearty. The Queensland cricketer shared the news on social media and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians shared the same snap posted by Lynn on their social media account. The Australian batsman is extremely close to his mother as when the Euro T20 and Afghan Premier League was postponed last year due to financial constraints, Lynn had expressed his joy. MI Team Profile for IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

He had said that it was indeed a blessing in disguise as he would get more time to spend with his mother who is battling cancer. In an interview, he had said,“It’s a blessing as it has enabled me to spend more time with her at home and being on call.” The recent snap he shared on social Lynn expressed his happiness and said that distance does not matter but he is quite happy with his mother who went on to beat the ailment. Check out the post below:

Chris Lynn played for Kolkata Knight Riders last year in the IPL. Bur for IPL 2020, the explosive batsman has been hired by the Mumbai Indians. Lynn would be travelling to UAE for IPL 2020 after his stint with the CPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).