Cricket Australia Appoint Simon Longstaff as Independent Ethics Commissioner
In a first, Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday appointed Simon Longstaff as an independent ethics commissioner. He will advise the national sport's governing body on matters that might arise, "including but not limited to administration, governance, transparency and on or off-field behaviour".
Longstaff had become the first executive Director of The Ethics Centre in 1991 and has experience in providing advice on ethics to professional organisations. In 2013 he was awarded the Order of Australia for "distinguished service to the community through the promotion of ethical standards in governance and business, to improving corporate responsibility, and to philosophy."
