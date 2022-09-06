Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from the all forms of cricket today amid growing speculations over his career. The former Indian all-rounder will not play in the Indian Premier League anymore as he has also quit from the domestic cricket. He was one of the crucial players in Chennai Super Kings' journey in the IPL. Raina took international retirement back in 2018. Suresh Raina Retires From Indian Domestic Cricket, Won't Play in IPL 2023, Claim Reports

Check Raina's Announcement tweet:

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

