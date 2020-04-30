Cricketers With Their Children: From David Warner's Daughters to Virender Sehwag's Son, ICC's Latest Thread on Twitter is Loaded With Cuteness (View Pics)

Cricketers with their children (Photo Credits: @ICC/Twitter)

Despite no cricket around, International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping fans entertained and busy. From quizzes to pictures and videos, ICC's social media channels are dishing out some engrossing content for fans. In its latest post on Twitter, ICC created a thread wherein the game's governing body posted pictures of some cricketers with their children. The thread features David Warner, Ross Taylor, Nathan Lyon, Joe Root, Tim Paine and Shikhar Dhawan. Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Paul Collingwood and Andrew Strauss. New Zealand women's cricket team same-sex couple Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu, who are married to each other, also feature in ICC's thread. ICC Introduces Easter Egg Hunt Game for Cricket Fans, Asks Them to Find Out Hidden Eggs From Iconic Pictures.

"Innocence that can melt even the toughest players! Cricketers with their children," tweeted ICC at the beginning of the thread with a photo of Warner and his two daughters. ICC then posted a cute video of Taylor with his three kids.

The thread features Tendulkar's photo with his daughter Sara and son Arjun, clicked moments after India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. "What a moment for the great Sachin Tendulkar and his children," wrote ICC. ICC Introduces ‘Screenshot the GIF’ Game Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Warner and Taylor

Ross Taylor's kids have a bone to pick with him! How cute is this? 💕pic.twitter.com/YnFoqbeBOx — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Tendulkar and Root

Satterthwaite-Tahuhu and Mahela

Sorry @MahelaJay, but your daughter steals the show here ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1jtNvkCrZ6 — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

ICC posted an interesting caption to Paine's picture with his kid. "The Paine duo looking for babysitters," tweeted ICC, in reference with Paine's famous baby-sitting remark to Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during India's tour of Australia 2018-19. ICC ended the thread with a cute picture of Lyon's daughter and wrote, "We end the thread with the adorable Harper Lyon, who has single-handedly brightened all our feeds." Popular Google Doodle Games: Play 'Cricket' at Home With 'ICC Champions Trophy 2017' Doodle.

Collingwood and Paine

To everything that's pure and joyful 💙 pic.twitter.com/J6O5tLDyam — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

And the End

We end the thread with the adorable Harper Lyon, who has single-handedly brightened all our feeds 🥰@NathLyon421 pic.twitter.com/jC2huiyaKh — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

ICC's thread was engaging one as thousands of fans interacted with it. Some of the fans, in reply to ICC's thread, also posted pictures of other cricketers with their children. Cricket continues to be suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The last international match which was played before the suspension of the sport was between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13. It was played in front of the empty stadium.