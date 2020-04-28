Popular Google Doodle Games: Play 'Cricket' at Home With 'ICC Champions Trophy 2017' Doodle

Google doodle cricket game (Photo Credits: Google)

After doing a wonderful series expressing gratitude to all essential workers with Thank You Coronavirus helpers doodles, search engine Google has come up with another doodle series, this time an interactive one. Looking back at the popular google doodle games, starting yesterday, Google is giving its users mini-games from their past illustrations. Today's doodle is asking users to 'Stay and Play at Home With Popular Past Google Doodle: Cricket (2017). After the game of coding, today they feature the game of cricket, which was made to mark the beginning of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The letters of Google are shown playing a game of cricket and once you click on the play icon at the side, it takes you to the popular game of Cricket. The Google Doodle of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Begins was made on June 1, 2017. The game has a cricket (insect) playing the game of cricket! There's a bat with the little fly and all you have to do is just swing when the ball's thrown. The scores are displayed after every hit and you continue playing until you get out. As the search engine wrote, "To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, we’re inviting everyone to tap/click and take a swing at our pocket-size game!" Popular Google Doodle Games: From Pacman to Magic Cat Academy, 3 Interactive Mini-Games From The Past You Can Play At Home.

It was a very addictive interactive game which continued for a few days and we are glad we can play it again, thanks to the archives. Now that lockdown keeps all of us at home, most guys would be missing going out and playing their favourite game, right? But Google gets that and it has got you covered. The idea of the doodle series is to keep everyone entertained as they continue to stay at home and stay safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.