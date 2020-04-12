ICC Introduces Easter Egg Hunt Game for Cricket Fans, Asks Them to Find Out Hidden Eggs From Iconic Pictures

ICC's Easter Egg Hunt Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

Easter 2020 is being observed on April 12 and people all around the world are enjoying the occasion by doing various activities. One of the most popular games which are played on this festival is the Easter hunt game where one is supposed to find out the hidden Easter eggs from a picture. Well, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also joined the bandwagon and asked their fans to find the Easter eggs from the iconic pictures in the history of the game. From Bangladesh U/19 team posing with the 2020 Under-19 World Cup trophy to England Women team celebrating with the 2017 World Cup trophy, the apex cricket body shared five pictures in a thread with Easter eggs hidden in them. ICC Introduces ‘Screenshot the GIF’ Game Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The game grabbed the attention of many cricket fans around the world and the comment section was filled with responses. Some were able to find out the hidden egg in the photos while several people were unsuccessful in the challenge. Even some fans claimed that there weren’t any eggs in the picture. Nevertheless, ICC revealed all the answers later. Meanwhile, let’s look at ICC’s Easter egg hunt game.

Easter Fun!!

It's time for some #Easter fun! Find the Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos 🥚 Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ozVHvGzhPR — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Challenge For Fans!!

Can You Find Them?

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause of cricketing action all around the world, fans are badly missing the action in the gentleman’s game. In the meantime, however, ICC has been very active across all social-media platforms is constantly giving the cricket fanatics various tasks and challenges.

Meanwhile, the ICC T20 World Cup for both Men’s and Women’s is scheduled to play in October this year. The fans will certainly wish for the things to get normalized by that time. So, they can witness the nail-biting matches in the T20 extravaganza.