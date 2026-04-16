Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly lodged a formal complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following an incident during their RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The complaint primarily concerns the stadium DJ's decision to play the viral track 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney' and alleged inappropriate remarks directed at CSK players. The franchise has deemed the conduct 'unacceptable' and 'insulting,' prompting the IPL's governing council to initiate a review of the matter. IPL 2026: CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Following Quadricep Injury.

Details of the Allegations

According to reports, CSK took exception to the playing of the Gana Appu-composed song, which has gained traction on social media and is often associated with memes that some perceive as reinforcing South Indian stereotypes. CSK management reportedly found the timing and context of the song's usage during the match to be inappropriate and disrespectful.

Beyond the musical selection, CSK's complaint also highlights concerns over certain comments allegedly made by the stadium DJ following the dismissals of their players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the complaint, stating that while DJs are typically present to support the home team, the situation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was different, with specific remarks made against their players.

Historical Context and Previous Incidents

This is not the first instance of the 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney' song sparking controversy within the IPL. The track gained prominence last year when RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was seen singing it, leading to backlash from CSK supporters.

In a tit-for-tat response during a subsequent fixture at Chepauk, CSK's DJ played the same song upon Sharma's dismissal. Following that episode, CSK's management reportedly intervened, issuing clear guidelines to ensure their staff maintained neutrality and avoided targeting opposition players or fans. Viswanathan noted that no similar incidents had occurred since then, until the April 5 fixture. Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026?.

BCCI Review and Intensifying Rivalry

A senior IPL official has confirmed that the league's governing council has received CSK's complaint and is currently reviewing the matter. The incident adds another layer of intensity to the already fierce rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a contest that has seen heightened emotions both on and off the field in recent seasons.

As the BCCI investigates, the episode underscores the ongoing challenges of maintaining appropriate conduct and fostering a respectful atmosphere within the high-stakes environment of the Indian Premier League. The outcome of the review will be closely watched by franchises and fans alike, potentially setting precedents for in-stadium entertainment guidelines.

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