The Mumbai Indians (MI) face a significant selection dilemma ahead of their Match 24 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium. The primary focus remains on the availability of senior opener Rohit Sharma, who is currently battling a hamstring injury sustained during the team’s previous outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Who is Krish Bhagat? Know All About Mumbai Indians' New Player for IPL 2026.

With Mumbai languishing at ninth in the points table after three consecutive defeats, the potential absence of their most experienced batter adds further pressure to a campaign that has struggled for momentum.

Rohit Sharma Injury

The concern regarding Rohit’s fitness began during the run-chase against RCB on Sunday, 12 April. The 38-year-old appeared to tweak his right hamstring during the Powerplay. Despite looking in good touch, he was forced to retire hurt on 19 after visible discomfort hampered his movement. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

Since the incident, the Mumbai Indians medical staff has kept the senior player under close assessment. While the franchise has not released a definitive medical bulletin, team representatives have maintained that a final decision will be made closer to the toss.

Encouraging Signs in Training

In a positive development for MI fans, Rohit returned to the training ground on Wednesday evening. Observers noted that he participated in a light fitness drill, including jogging, before heading to the nets for a 20-minute batting session.

While he faced throwdowns with his usual fluency, reports suggest the session was restricted in intensity. The medical team is reportedly wary of rushing him back into a high-intensity match environment, which could risk a long-term layoff, especially given the congested schedule of the IPL 2026 season.

Potential Tactical Reshuffle

If Rohit is ruled out or rested as a precaution, Mumbai will be forced to rework their top order.

Naman Dhir as Opener: Young batter Naman Dhir is the primary candidate to move up the order. When questioned about the possibility, Dhir stated he was "ready to bat anywhere" the management required.

Impact Player Role: Another possibility is for Rohit to be used exclusively as an Impact Player, allowing him to bat at the top of the order without the physical strain of fielding for 20 overs.

Middle Order Pressure: An absence at the top would place more responsibility on Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to stabilize an innings that has been vulnerable during the middle overs this season.

MI vs PBKS Match Details and Venue

The match is set to be played on a high-scoring Wankhede surface where the average first-innings score this season has consistently crossed the 220-mark.

Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (Match 24)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

The Punjab Kings, currently sitting second in the points table under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, will be looking to capitalise on any instability in the Mumbai camp to maintain their strong run of form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).