Chennai Super Kings are set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th Indian Premier League 2025 match in Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is the sixth game for both sides in the IPL 2025. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match both teams have played five games each, with CSK winning their first one, losing four in a row, and resting at the ninth spot for now. KKR also had their own tale of inconsistency, winning two, and losing three of the five matches they played. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, April 11.

Nothing seems right with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. They did win their first match against Mumbai Indians, but post that it has only been big losses, making them have an NRR of -0.889. Kolkata Knight Riders were six runs short of a win in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. Other than that, they had two good wins and two big losses. They would also like to get back to winning ways, currently placed at the sixth slot of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are expected to stay intact as the top three. Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the highest run-getters for the side in IPL 2025, whereas Devon Conway holds an average of 41. Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja have been sensible with the bat and should remain unchanged. MS Dhoni, the biggest star of the side is not someone to drop, instead, he should come early to bat. Noor Ahmed has been the highest wicket-taker, while Ravichandran Ashwin is a gem at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Choudhary are the ace pacers, expected to be joined by Matheesha Pathirana as an impact player if batting first.

CSK Playing XI vs KKR

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock has been inconsistent, but seeing his past records, he will be getting another chance over Gurbaz. Sunil Narine has been a constant in the opening slot and will continue to play the role of a hard hitter. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, the most consistent player of the side will be at three. The middle order will have Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, the power hitters constant for the side. Moeen Ali is expected to replace Spencer Jhonson, as this is a spin-friendly track. Varun Chakravarthy, the ace spinner is obvious to stay. While Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora leading the pace attack. Angkrish Raghuvanshi must be the impact player if KKR bats second. Manish Pandey might come if KKR have a batting collapse if batting first.

KKR Playing XI vs KKR

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey

