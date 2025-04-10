Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be hosting defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match. Both sides are coming after losing their last game, but it is CSK who are having it worse, having lost four back-to-back matches. KKR on the other hand are having an inconsistent run, never having two consecutive matches with the same result. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match, CSK are trembling at the ninth spot, while KKR are at the sixth rank. Both teams are having a negative NRR. Who Will Be CSK Wicketkeeper If MS Dhoni Retires? Here Are the Names That Can Replace Chennai Super Kings Star With the Gloves.

Chennai Super Kings are having one of the worst seasons in IPL 2025. In five matches played so far, they won only their campaign opener, and have lost four matches in a row since then. Playing at home has also not been any better for CSK, having lost matches and age-old unbeaten records at home against RCB and DC. Kolkata Knight Riders were just one shot away from winning their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. They have played five games so far, winning two and losing three. The two wins came against RR and SRH, while the losses were against RCB, MI, and LSG. IPL 2025: KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Handling Hefty Price Tag Baggage Ahead of LSG Clash, Says ‘Rs 23 Crore or 20 Lakh; My Efforts Remains Constant’.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have had 30 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, CSK have been much ahead with 19 wins, and KKR have only 10 wins. The remaining one match ended in no result.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ruturaj Gaikwad Ajinkya Rahane MS Dhoni Sunil Narine Rachin Ravindra Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Battles

It will surely be a battle of two star captain Indian batter. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the second-highest run-getter for CSK this season, while Ajinkya Rahane has scored the most for KKR. Who anchors better and scores more will be a spectacle to watch. MS Dhoni, CSK's greatest player has been criticized a lot for not coming to bat up the order, and not hitting hard. His another fear has been tackling mystery spinners, especially Sunil Narine. Even in his prime, Dhoni has struggled against Narine. Will MS Dhoni pass the Narine test will be one to observe. Rachin Ravindra, CSK's highest run-getter in IPL 2025 knows Indian conditions well, but tackling Varun Chakaravarthy, who is one of the best spinners currently will be a test too, as Chakaravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker in IPL this season.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on April 11. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the CSK vs KKR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Impact Players

CSK must be opting for good batters as their impact players. Shivam Dube like in the last match can be a good choice, while Matheesha Pathirana can be their choice if they bat first. KKR have been very particular about their choice of impact players. The visiting team will have Angkrish Raghuvanshi as their impact player if they chase, and Varun Chakaravarthy if they bat first.

