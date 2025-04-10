After four back-to-back losses, Chennai Super Kings are set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played on April 11 at CSK's den in Chepauk, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This is the sixth game for both sides in the IPL 2025. Ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match, CSK are trembling at the ninth spot, while KKR are at the sixth rank. Both teams are having a negative NRR. The last time the two teams met at the venue, Chennai Super Kings had a big seven-wicket win. CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 25.

Chennai Super Kings are having one of the worst seasons in IPL 2025. In five matches played so far, they won only their campaign opener, and have lost all four matches that followed next. Their record at home hasn't been any better, losing matches and age-old unbeaten records at home against RCB and DC. Kolkata Knight Riders had a story of inconsistency with their form in IPL 2025. KKR started with a loss, then had a win, and the pattern continued for all the five matches they played so far. The team will surely try hard to win consecutive games.

Chennai Weather Live

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be hosted in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, April 11. The weather in Chennai is expected to be decent for cricket, with a clear sky, as no chance of rain is visible in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. MS Dhoni Should Bat Higher Up the Order for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025; Here Are Three Reasons Why.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Unlike most of the other pitches in IPL, the pitch of MA Chidambaram Stadium is a slow one, with a dry surface, where the ball grips after pitching. So, bowlers have an added advantage here, while batters will find it difficult to play proper shots. Teams that batted first have won more matches at the venue.

