Cricket fans must have their eyes on the clock as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are meeting in the match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 23 (Friday). Going by the history, fans have witnessed a great contest when these two sides have faced off. However, that’s not likely to be the case in the upcoming game. Rohit Sharma’s MI have done exceptionally well and are the front runners to lift the title for the fifth time. On the other hand, CSK have been arguably the weakest team in the competition and one more loss will officially push them out of the playoff race. CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 41 Preview.

Finalists of the last season, MI and CSK locked horns in the opening clash of the season where the MS Dhoni-led side registered a five-wicket triumph. However, fortunes of both sides changed drastically after that meeting. The four-time champions bounced back brilliantly and won six of their next eight games. Notably, their loss came in the super over. On the other hand, the Yellow army lost the completely and didn’t look in competition in majority of the games. They are currently placed at last position with three wins from seven games and are set to knock out of the playoff race for the very first time in IPL history. Meanwhile, let’s look at the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for CSK vs MI clash. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Wicket-keeper – Quinton de Kock (MI) and Ishan Kishan (MI) must be your keeper’s for this game.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (CSK), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI) must be your batsmen for this clash.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Kieron Pollard (MI) must be your all-rounders for this game.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) and Trent Boult (MI) must be your bowlers.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Selection: Quinton de Kock (MI), Ishan Kishan (MI), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Kieron Pollard (MI), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI)

Quinton de Kock (MI) should be elected as the captain of your fantasy team while his teammate Jasprit Bumrah (MI) can be elected as vice-captain.

