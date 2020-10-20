Delhi Capitals (DC) named Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams in their playing XI for the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and with it he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. The all-rounder had earlier replaced Jason Roy in the Delhi Capitals squad. Meanwhile, Sams was added to the playing XI as DC decided to rest pacer Anrich Nortje, who has been successful for the team. Shikhar Dhawan Becomes First-Ever Batsman to Smash Consecutive Indian Premier League Hundreds After Scoring Century in KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Match.

Sams has impressed one and all in the Big Bash League and now will be looking to make an impact in the IPL as well. Meanwhile, as Sams showcases skills in his debut IPL game we take a look at some of the facts related to him.

# Daniel Sams October 27, 1992 in Milperra, New South Wales.

# The all-rounder was named in Australia's squad for the T20I and ODI series against England.

# Sams represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

# Sams was highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2019-20 with 30 wickets from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be looking to get closer to the playoffs spot. The Shreyas Iyer-led side played nine matches and have won seven out of those. The Delhi-based franchise is currently on top of the IPL 2020 points table.

