Shikhar Dhawan smashed a second successive hundred in IPL 2020. Dhawan, who scored his maiden T20 hundred in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scored a second consecutive century in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Dhawan raced to his century in 57 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab becoming the first-ever batsmen in IPL history to score successive centuries. His innings comprised of 12 boundaries and three huge sixes over the fence. Dhawan’s magnificent hundred helped Delhi Capitals post 164 runs on the scoreboard after captain Shreyas Iyer had opted to bat first. KXIP vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Even as the batsmen around him struggled to get going, the next highest scorer for Delhi Capitals was 14 each by Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Dhawan was in full flow right from the start and smashed Glenn Maxwell for a boundary and a six in the very first over. He reached his century in 57 deliveries becoming the first ever to score back-to-back IPL centuries.

Jos Buttler had come close to scoring successive centuries in 2018 but was out for 95 and 94 runs while Shane Watson recorded 101 and 98 in 2013. But none got to a hundred before Dhawan achieved it against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. He remained not-out 106 from 61 deliveries with 12 boundaries and three sixes as Delhi posted 164 runs on the scoreboard.

Dhawan, earlier also became the fifth batsman to complete 5000 runs in the IPL and also hit his fourth consecutive fifty this season. He is the fifth player after Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368), Rohit Sharma (5158) and David Warner (5037) to complete 5000 IPL runs. Dhawan also registered his fourth consecutive half-century in this IPL. His scores in the last four matches read 69*, 57 and 101* before another hundred against Kings XI Punjab.

