David Warner Excited for their First Home Game Between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians IPL 2020

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo Credits: IANS)

The IPL 2020 full schedule is out. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 29, 2020, with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings. The fans can’t keep calm for the mega-season of the IPL 20202 to begin and even the cricketers are quite keen for the T20 tournament. Australia’s David Warner is also very excited for their first home game against the Mumbai Indians which will be held on April 1, 2020. Warner took to social media and expressed his happiness about the same. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

The official page of the Sunrisers Hyderabad also posted Warner’s comment on social media. As may recall, David Warner was the Orange Cap holder in the last season as he scored 692 runs. The fans hoping for the Australian player to replicate the feat. The official account of Sunrisers Hyderabad had also shared their schedule for the IPL 2020. For now, check out the comment by SRH.

Ahead of the auctions for the upcoming season, the team had released some big names including Yusuf Pathan, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui. You can check the full squad of the team below:

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.