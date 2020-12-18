While David Warner is missing the on-going the India vs Australia Pink-Ball Test due to a hamstring injury, the southpaw continues to entertain the fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a morphed video in which he swapped his face with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The clip was nothing but hilarious as we saw Warner featuring in blockbusters like Jodha Akbar, Dhoom 2, WAR and Krrish 3. “Back by popular demand!! No chance of this one #actor #movie,” Warner captioned the video alongside two laughing emojis. Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls David Warner as SRH Captain Launches His YouTube Channel.

For the unversed, Warner took social media by storm with his Tiktok videos when cricket action came to a halt earlier this year due to COVID-19 virus. The opener shared one intriguing video after another and emerged as one of the popular Tiktok users. Knowing his massive fan-following in India, the 34-year-old shared many videos while grooving over Hindi, Telugu and Tamil songs. Before becoming Hrithik Roshan, Warner shared many videos, swapping his face with Bahubali star Prabhas. Meanwhile, let’s look at the left-handed batsman’s latest antics. Yuvraj Singh Mercilessly Trolls David Warner Over Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

Here's The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Yuvraj Singh Left In Splits!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Warner sustained the hamstring injury while fielding in the second ODI against India. He subsequently missed the third ODI and three-match T20I series as well. However, he is now recovering from the wound and must be eyeing to make a comeback in the second Test match which gets underway on December 26 in at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

