When cricketers were enjoying their off time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, David Warner took social media by storm with his hilarious TikTok videos. As the Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently contesting in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, he hasn’t been able to showcase his off-field antics that much. In order to remain engaged with the fans, however, the southpaw recently released his YouTube channel. Warner made the major announcement on Twitter and also revealed about his first episode Bull’s Day Care. While the comment section of the post got flooded with praises from fans, Yuvraj Singh used the opportunity to take a hilarious dig at the swashbuckling batsman. Really Enjoy Batting Together, Says David Warner on Partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

“I really hope your dancing videos are in there,” commented the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder. Yuvraj and Warner have shared Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room during the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons and are known to share a great bond. In fact, this is not the first time when the 2011 World Cup winner has taken a dig at Warner’s off-field antics. “You seriously need to get out of the house,” Yuvraj commented on one of Warner’s many dancing videos. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the legendary Indian cricketer again pulled the SRH skipper’s leg.

Yuvraj Singh Trolls David Warner!!

I really hope your dancing videos are in there 🤪 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 9, 2020

As Yuvraj has announced retirement from the game, he isn’t taking part in the ongoing IPL 2020. However, the southpaw has been following the competition and has also been giving his opinion on social media. On the other hand, Warner has been in decent form in IPL 2020 and will like to guide Orange Army to their second title.

