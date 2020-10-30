The Delhi Capitals are in a spot of bother at the moment with a three-game winless streak in the Indian Premier League. It is case of a downward spiral at the wrong time for the Ricky Ponting managed side. They next face table-toppers Mumbai Indians which is never an easy game for any team. This game will be a test for a young captain like Shreyas Iyer who must keep the morale of the side high. They are a quality side and 14 points from 12 games is not a bad position to be in with historically 16 points winning a play-off berth. For Mumbai Indians, the goal really will be to clinch the top spot with the kind of form they are in. DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s DC vs MI IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for DC vs MI IPL 2020 match. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shreyas Iyer

With 389 runs at an average of 35, middle-order batsman Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is one of the in-form batsmen in the team. But the real test for him in this game will be his leadership skills which could come in for some real test against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

He recently saw his 25 innings with a wicket streak come to an end but 23 wickets in this editions IPL is no mean fit. The South African pacer is one of the best in the business when it comes to T20 cricket, and Delhi need him to fire with the new ball.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Suryakumar Yadav

Probably one of the most talked out figures in world cricket at the moment thanks to his antics against KKR, the Mumbai batsman brings composure in the middle order. There is nothing unorthodox about his game, yet he has been successful in IPL.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock

South African skipper Quinton de Kock has scored 392 runs so far and is their leading run-scorer in UAE. When he is on the song, few bowlers can put a break to his scoring rate. All eyes will be on his battle against compatriot Kagiso Rabada as it holds the key in the powerplay and possible the match.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

India’s no 1 pacer is back to his best it seems with a return of 20 wickets in this year’s Indian Premier League. He may have passed on the duties of opening the bowling to Trent Boult but remains lethal at the death where very few batsmen have shown the intent to attack him.

Mumbai Indians have the momentum, and this will help them propel to a comfortable victory against Delhi Capitals, whose hopes of making it to the top four will hinge on their last game.

