Delhi Capitals will like to get back on winning track against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 31. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, after enjoying a sensational campaign in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has lost their previous three games. Although they need just one win from their remaining two encounters to secure a playoff berth, rectifying mistakes of earlier meetings will be a challenge. On the other hand, MI have already guaranteed a berth in final four and are now eyeing to finish among the top two teams. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for DC vs MI game. Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Mumbai looked a formidable team even in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have scored runs consistently while Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have done well in the end overs. The bowling department has been handled brilliantly by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, DC have continuously done well with the ball, but regular mediocre performances by Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer have cost the team many games.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The two wicket-keepers for DC vs MI IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Ishan Kishan (MI) and Quinton de Kock (MI).

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC) and Hardik Pandya (MI).

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for MI vs DC Dream11 team should be Kieron Pollard (MI) and Axar Patel (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Quinton de Kock (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Shimron Hetmyer (DC) and Hardik Pandya (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Axar Patel (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Ravichandran Ashwin (DC).

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while his counterpart Kagiso Rabada (DC) is the ideal choice for vice-captain.

