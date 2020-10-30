Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns in the first game of the Super Saturday. The first game of the day would have Shreyas Iyer’s men who are looking to seal a spot in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians have already sealed a spot in the playoffs. It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma still features in the tie owing to the concerns of his injury. Mumbai Indians enters the game with a thumping win against Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets. Back to back losses have cost heavily for Delhi Capitals. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report. SRH vs DC Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner, Rashid Khan Create Records In Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 88-Run Triumph.

So the weather will be a little hot as this match will be held in the afternoon. The weather will be sunny and there wouldn't be any rains to bother the fans. The starting temperature is 33 degree Celcius and by the end of the match, it would by 31. Humidity is something that will bother the cricketers drastically. The players will have to keep themselves hydrated to the game. Now, check out the snapshot below:

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuwetaher.com)

Pitch report:

The Dubai International Stadium is known for being slow in the evening and is known to support the spinners. The track is likely to live up to the reputation of being slow. On a few occasions, the batsmen are kept on the edge owing to the kind of swing it brings to the deck. Since its an afternoon game, dew wouldn't be much of an issue.

